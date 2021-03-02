Brokerages Set DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 7,166.50

Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,166.50 ($93.63).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get DCC plc (DCC.L) alerts:

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,938 ($77.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,775.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,774.03. DCC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

In other DCC plc (DCC.L) news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 500 shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, with a total value of £29,020 ($37,914.82). Also, insider Cormac McCarthy purchased 800 shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, with a total value of £45,680 ($59,681.21).

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.