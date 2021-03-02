Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $155.25

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $177.72 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

