Brokerages Set Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $222.86

Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get AON alerts:

AON traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $233.53. 27,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.41. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.