Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.07. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 482,908 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 263,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 514,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

