Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,854,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

