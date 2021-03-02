Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 34,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,160. The company has a market cap of $427.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

