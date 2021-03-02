Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.52. Baidu posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.33 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Baidu by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1,141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,463,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,845,463. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average of $177.07.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

