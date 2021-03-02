Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

