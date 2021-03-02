Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Prologis reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,593. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.