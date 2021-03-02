Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.61. Premier reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 14,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,865. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

