Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report sales of $170.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.70 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $616.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.15 million to $685.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $686.20 million, with estimates ranging from $616.20 million to $726.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth $3,078,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

