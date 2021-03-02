Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

