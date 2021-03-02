Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.43 Million

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $421.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.60 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $457.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JBT traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

