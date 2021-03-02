Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report ($1.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.68) and the lowest is ($2.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($5.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.68. 639,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

