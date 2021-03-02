Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $168,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.