Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 164,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

