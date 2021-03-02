Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 759.4% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.
BTVCF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838. Britvic has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.
Britvic Company Profile
