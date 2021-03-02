Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 759.4% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

BTVCF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838. Britvic has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

