Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 44,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.76. 81,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,037,977. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of -560.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

