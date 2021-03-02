Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

