Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

