BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 87.0% in February

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the January 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOXS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 4,037,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. BoxScore Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.