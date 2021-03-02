BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.82 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.17 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 177,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

