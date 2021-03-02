Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 640 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.67. 60,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

