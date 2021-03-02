Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $106,615.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.71 or 0.00821768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

