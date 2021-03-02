Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 238,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 1,133,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,394,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

