Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.60. 280,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

