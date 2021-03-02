Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $47.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $47,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 552,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,026,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 437,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,957. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $306.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

