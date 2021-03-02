Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 176,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,766. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

