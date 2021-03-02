Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.88. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,008. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.84. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,202,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total value of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,943,995 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

