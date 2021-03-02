Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $284,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 102,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 781,041 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.