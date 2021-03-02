Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.04.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $5.62 on Tuesday, reaching $483.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,381. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.02. The company has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

