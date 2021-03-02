Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 6,939,190 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,939,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,711,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 6.35% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

