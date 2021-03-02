Boston Partners Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.79% of Regency Centers worth $138,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

REG opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 204.79, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

