Boston Partners Has $251.45 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 259.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $251,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 58,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.