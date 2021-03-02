Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 228.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $151,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,993 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 184.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 824,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 534,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $12,025,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $30.14.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

