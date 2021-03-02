Boston Partners Acquires 18,195 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.31% of ITT worth $220,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITT opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

