BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.56

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 32634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.