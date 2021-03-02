Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$65.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLX. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.58.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at C$43.95 on Friday. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,129.03%.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.