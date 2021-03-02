Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 90.4% Higher This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 90.4% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.67 million and $167,258.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $61.34 or 0.00125087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.53 or 0.00510925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00076562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00475186 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

