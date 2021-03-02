Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,320.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,968.36. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.