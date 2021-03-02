Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

BOWFF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 21,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

