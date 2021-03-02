BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

