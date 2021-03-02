BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) to Issue GBX 0.85 Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BREI opened at GBX 75.97 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £182.86 million and a PE ratio of 57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 38.72 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).
About BMO Real Estate Investments
