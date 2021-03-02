BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) to Issue GBX 0.85 Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BREI opened at GBX 75.97 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £182.86 million and a PE ratio of 57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 38.72 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

