BMO Capital Markets Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

