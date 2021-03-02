Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

BVH stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $323.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.