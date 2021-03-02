Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,878 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

