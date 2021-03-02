Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,878 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39.
LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.