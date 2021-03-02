Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

