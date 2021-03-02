Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,510,000.

OTCMKTS:HMCOU opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Humanco Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90.

There is no company description available for HumanCo Acquisition Corp.

