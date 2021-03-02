Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,860 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

