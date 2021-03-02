bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Mizuho cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $18,413,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in bluebird bio by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.